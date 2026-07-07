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Soledad Núñez on the future of European financial stability

Spanish deputy governor discusses global regulation and lessons from extreme weather

Soledad Núñez
Credit: Lucy Stewart

The past few years have been marked by elevated uncertainty. What effect do you think that uncertainty is having on the stability of the banking sector in Europe and on financial markets more generally?

Banks have proved very resilient, not only in the current episode [the US-Israel-Iran conflict], but also in previous shocks, including the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. They are now in a much stronger position: they are better capitalised, better provisioned and have stronger liquidity ratios

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