Market discipline is done away with by interventions by the ECB. So there is no fiscal control mechanism from markets or politics. This has all the elements to bring disaster for monetary union
Otmar Issing, founding executive board member, European Central Bank
It is one thing for Bank of England members to say 'we will do what is necessary', but to prefigure the future path of policy is another
Charlie Bean, former deputy governor, Bank of England
The notion of having a very specific objective that the government and people could sign onto has served the PBoC very well to dislodge opposition to the reforms
Eswar Prasad, senior fellow, Brookings Institution
If the Americans do not implement the Basel III framework, we Europeans will certainly not introduce the new rules unilaterally – and the whole world will suffer the consequences.
Andreas Dombret, member of the executive board, Deutsche Bundesbank
