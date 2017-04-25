Risk.net
SEC nominee flip-flops on Dodd-Frank rollback
Rules mandated by statute must be adopted by regulators, Clayton concedes
Women on policy boards support prudent decision-making – research
Paper examines the impact of women on monetary policy decision making
Central Banking Awards 2017 – as it happened
Live blog of events at this year's Central Banking Awards
Lifetime achievement award: Donald Kohn
His career epitomises that of a dedicated public servant, and serves as an inspiration to others
How Venezuela can stop hyperinflation – now
Ending speculation on the Czech forex cap: quo vadis, CNB?
Nigeria’s central bank is in the eye of the storm
Basel action needed before ‘regulatory cycle’ turns
The data deluge
Last stand for central bank independence?
Commodity prices impact the probability of project completion in Peru – paper
Schembri: mix of factors holding back Canadian investment
BoE paper: ‘imperfect common knowledge’ implies Taylor principle need not hold
Finnish paper presents two explanations for eurozone weakness
London financial sector likely to ‘lose prominence’ following Brexit, says Sarb bulletin
Build-up of public debt causes longer recessions for EMs – paper